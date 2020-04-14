Alvarez: Cayuga County Girl Scouts lead, help during COVID-19

Help from local businesses

With the cancellation of booths, some troops are finding creative ways to move remaining cookie stock. While not normally allowed during the program, with challenges due to the pandemic, the council is allowing troops to connect with local essential businesses (like grocery stores and restaurants offering takeout services) who wish to help them sell cookies. The businesses can either buy out the stock or take the cookies on consignment. They must be sold at the price of $5 per box, with no markups, with 100% of proceeds going back to the troop. If area businesses wish to help, they can contact Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to be matched up to a local troop that has remaining cookies to sell.