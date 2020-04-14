Alvarez: Cayuga County Girl Scouts lead, help during COVID-19

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has adjusted operations in response to COVID-19. All programs and events are postponed and/or canceled. Service centers and stores in Cicero, Horseheads, Johnson City, New Hartford, Seneca Falls and Watertown are closed, as are camp properties in Deposit, Harrisville, Ithaca and Tully. Measures remain in effect through at least April 30, to be reevaluated based on government mandates.
Cookie donations to essential workers
The community can help support GSNYPENN’s 17,000-plus members during the 2020 cookie program, which has been moved online through May 31. In response to the pandemic, the council canceled remaining cookie booths scheduled to run across its service area, including Cayuga County. Funds raised through the program stay local to help troops in a number of ways. Area troops plan to use cookie earnings for community service projects, travel, summer camp and more. They remain hopeful they will be able to do so at a later date.
The council has created a link for the public to purchase cookies to donate to first responders, essential workers and more. Visit gsnypenn.org/cookiefinder. The council and area troops are busy delivering cookies in a safe, no-contact manner to a number of community organizations. The council’s 2020 Sweet Support partner, Meals on Wheels, has seen an increase in elderly residents requesting meal delivery given shelter-in-place mandates across the state. More than 350 boxes were recently donated to Cayuga County Meals on Wheels and the Cayuga County Office of the Aging. Donated cookies are also being distributed to area fire and police departments, state troopers, hospital and health care staff, ambulance services and EMTs, the Red Cross (for use at blood donation drive sites), postal workers, food pantries, trucking/delivery agents, quarantined soldiers at Fort Drum and more.
Help from local businesses
With the cancellation of booths, some troops are finding creative ways to move remaining cookie stock. While not normally allowed during the program, with challenges due to the pandemic, the council is allowing troops to connect with local essential businesses (like grocery stores and restaurants offering takeout services) who wish to help them sell cookies. The businesses can either buy out the stock or take the cookies on consignment. They must be sold at the price of $5 per box, with no markups, with 100% of proceeds going back to the troop. If area businesses wish to help, they can contact Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to be matched up to a local troop that has remaining cookies to sell.
Virtual programs
In this “new normal,” council staff has launched virtual, at-home programming. They are running this on GSNYPENN on Facebook Live to keep girls, volunteers and families engaged with Girl Scouting during this challenging time. The group is open to anyone interested in taking part in fun, interactive programming geared toward adults and girls in grades K-12 that is based in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Programs are age-based and focus on outdoor/nature, STEM, leadership, arts, life skills and more. Visit facebook.com/groups/GSNYPENNLIVE to join.
Remote office hours
GSNYPENN staff is working remotely during regular business hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. Contact Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org for further assistance. For more information on the council’s ongoing response to coronavirus, visit gsnypenn.org/covid19. Updates are also being shared on social media.
Local troops give back in honor of Girl Scouts’ 108th birthday
(Note: Troop meetings and submitted photos took place prior to social distancing mandates going into effect.)
Troops in the Weedsport Service Unit prepared 19 birthday bags in celebration of Girl Scouts’ birthday in March. The bags were donated to Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, a nonprofit that serves families in need, to be given to children who receive CAP services on their birthdays. Pictured with this column is Troop 60160 from Weedsport. Troops 60160, 60159, 41025, 40214, 40281 and 61181 all took part in the project.
Troops 40229 and 60179 from Auburn donated baby baskets to the first girl born at Auburn Community Hospital on March 12, in honor of Girl Scouts’ birthday.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
