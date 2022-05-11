Alvarez: Cayuga County Girl Scouts staying active

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which provides leadership development and programming for girls in grades K-12, is forming a brand new starter troop for Auburn-area girls in prekindergarten and kindergarten. Meetings will be held at Lincoln Park, 149 N. Fulton St., from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meetings will occur on May 24, 26, 31 and June 2. Any interested families can contact local Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski for further information, and to sign up. Lisa can be reached at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org or (315) 745-6126.

Local Girl Scouts are keeping busy as they prepare for end-of-member-year bridging ceremonies (moving to the next Girl Scout level), attending summer camp programs individually or with their troops, and even travel programs.

Brownie Troop 60807 (grades 2-3) from Auburn wanted to learn about pottery this year. The girls decided as a troop to visit Turkey Foot Pottery, a clay and craft studio in Elbridge. Robin and Amy at Turkey Foot were amazing with the girls. The troop enjoyed themselves and made pottery cutouts (small pieces) while there.

Junior Troop 60311 (grades 4-5) from Auburn cleaned up Clifford Park for a community service project and visited the Auburn Police Department to learn about local law enforcement.

Junior Troop 60579 from Moravia filled over 700 eggs, made signs, assembled gift baskets and planned the layout and boundaries for the Caywasco Easter egg hunt. This event, open to all children, has been a Girl Scout service project for over a decade. This year, the egg hunt was held at Fillmore Glen.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

