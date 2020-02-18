Alvarez: Free program for Auburn-area home-schoolers

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is offering a free, drop-in program on three consecutive Friday afternoons for home-schoolers and their girls to meet with council staff to learn how Girl Scout programming can further support and enhance their home school learning. Girl Scouts offers age-appropriate programs for girls in grades K-12, ages 5-18. Stop by the council’s seasonal Cookie Cupboard at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. Fridays, March 6, 13 or 20. The Cookie Cupboard is located to the left of the mall’s Conference Center (formerly Jo-Ann Fabric). Look for stacks of cases of Girl Scout cookies and directional signage. For more information, contact Community Recruitment Manager Donna Clark at dclark@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400 ext. 2312.
Area Girl Scouts help community
Daisy Troop No. 61675 from Auburn made blankets for a local animal shelter.
Junior Troop No. 40727 from Auburn completed their Girl Scout Bronze Award project of building and installing bat houses at four area schools to help reduce the mosquito population. The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a junior can earn. It involves a suggested minimum 20 hours building a team, exploring the community, choosing a project, planning, putting the plan in motion and spreading the word about it.
Troops in Auburn Service Unit No. 401 have been busy attending programs, earning badges and completing community service work like baking cookies for the United Church of Auburn bake sale and helping pack food baskets at St. Alphonsus Parish. They recently attended a cookie kickoff and skate night at Casey Park.
Cookie season ends March 29
The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls entrepreneurship as they have fun learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision-making for a lifetime of success. Every purchase is a local investment; funds raised power experiences and opportunities for local Girl Scouts across the GSNYPENN council.
New cookie Lemon-Ups has joined the line-up with Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, gluten-free Toffee-Tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas and Girl Scout S’mores. All varieties are $5 per box. Customers can opt to purchase cookies through the Sweet Support council service project as a donation to a community partner. This season, it's Meals on Wheels. Place an order with a Girl Scout or visit a booth Feb. 29 through March 29.
Don’t have a Girl Scout in your life? Contact GSNYPENN Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to get in touch with troops selling cookies. Locate booth sales by visiting girlscoutcookies.org and entering your zip code, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android.
GSNYPENN is again running the Gimme5 sweepstakes to incentivize customers to purchase five or more boxes. This only applies to cookies purchased from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts. Prizes include cookies and a trip for two to Italy. Learn more at gimme5sweeps.com.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.