Alvarez: Free program for Auburn-area home-schoolers

Cookie season ends March 29

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls entrepreneurship as they have fun learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision-making for a lifetime of success. Every purchase is a local investment; funds raised power experiences and opportunities for local Girl Scouts across the GSNYPENN council.

New cookie Lemon-Ups has joined the line-up with Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, gluten-free Toffee-Tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas and Girl Scout S’mores. All varieties are $5 per box. Customers can opt to purchase cookies through the Sweet Support council service project as a donation to a community partner. This season, it's Meals on Wheels. Place an order with a Girl Scout or visit a booth Feb. 29 through March 29.

Don’t have a Girl Scout in your life? Contact GSNYPENN Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to get in touch with troops selling cookies. Locate booth sales by visiting girlscoutcookies.org and entering your zip code, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android.

GSNYPENN is again running the Gimme5 sweepstakes to incentivize customers to purchase five or more boxes. This only applies to cookies purchased from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts. Prizes include cookies and a trip for two to Italy. Learn more at gimme5sweeps.com.

Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

