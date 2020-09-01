Alvarez: Get to know the Girl Scouts at virtual Animal Dance Party

As the new school and troop year begins, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting exciting Animal Dance Party virtual events to introduce girls in grades K-3 to the world of Girl Scouting. The parties are a free and fun way for non-Girl Scouts and their families to get to know the Girl Scout Leadership Experience from the comfort of their homes.
Girls will work together and interact via Zoom to explore the world of animals and find creative ways to dance and move. Grown-ups will get to know each other and connect with GSNYPENN staff to learn more about the leadership program and how it can supercharge a girl’s life. Participants will receive a Zoom link approximately 24 hours before their event.
Dates available include Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Additional dates and times will be added throughout the fall.
If you have questions about Animal Dance Party events and connecting virtually to learn more Girl Scouts, contact Community Engagement Manager Jillian Kerekes at jkerekes@gsnypenn.org or (855) 213-8555 ext. 2298.
Why Girl Scouts?
Studies show Girl Scouts improves girls’ confidence and makes them better prepared for life’s challenges. That’s because Girl Scouts is dedicated to helping girls follow their hearts while discovering new interests, strengths and abilities. Girl Scouts isn’t just a moment in life. It’s a movement dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in girls and helps them bring out the best in everyone. While learning about STEM, the outdoors, entrepreneurship and important life skills, girls also discover new ways to make the community stronger, kinder and better. Best of all, Girl Scouts is a journey that families take with their girls — it’s a family thing!
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
