Alvarez: Get to know the Girl Scouts at virtual Animal Dance Party

As the new school and troop year begins, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting exciting Animal Dance Party virtual events to introduce girls in grades K-3 to the world of Girl Scouting. The parties are a free and fun way for non-Girl Scouts and their families to get to know the Girl Scout Leadership Experience from the comfort of their homes.

Girls will work together and interact via Zoom to explore the world of animals and find creative ways to dance and move. Grown-ups will get to know each other and connect with GSNYPENN staff to learn more about the leadership program and how it can supercharge a girl’s life. Participants will receive a Zoom link approximately 24 hours before their event.

Register now at eventbrite.com/e/animal-dance-party-delivered-by-girl-scouts-tickets-117406894181.

Dates available include Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Additional dates and times will be added throughout the fall.

If you have questions about Animal Dance Party events and connecting virtually to learn more Girl Scouts, contact Community Engagement Manager Jillian Kerekes at jkerekes@gsnypenn.org or (855) 213-8555 ext. 2298.

Why Girl Scouts?