Alvarez: Girl Scout Cookie time is coming

With the holidays fast approaching, it also means that cookie season will soon be here! The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which serves Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and northern Pennsylvania), is gearing up for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program!

Be sure to connect with any Girl Scouts in your life to place an initial order beginning Jan. 10 through the month of February. Fifty GSNYPENN troops earned “early booths” that will take place during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 17-19. A list of early booth locations will be posted after the new year. All regularly scheduled community booth sales begin March 11 and run through April 2, the date on which the council’s 2023 season officially concludes.

Meet this year’s cookie lineup at gsnypenn.org/cookies.

Girls can still join area troops

Many troops in Cayuga County still have space available for new girls to join! For questions or further information, contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org or (315) 745-6126.

Regional Girl Scout news

Three new Girl Scout Daisy troops (grades K-1) have been formed in all school districts in Cayuga County.

Union Springs, Moravia and Southern Cayuga troops celebrated Girl Scout Founder’s Day (Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday on Oct. 31) with birthday bingo. The girls also collected donations for three food pantries and to celebrate birthdays at area senior citizen centers.

Local Girl Scouts will participate in multiple tree lightings and holiday sing-alongs in their communities over the next month.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.