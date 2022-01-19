Alvarez: Girl Scouts add cookie, kick off Cayuga County orders

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council officially kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program on Jan. 11, and has a new cookie in this year’s lineup. Brand-new flavor Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Through the annual fundraiser, local Girl Scouts learn essential life, leadership and business skills while also giving back to the community through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project, which donates cookies to local organizations. Recipients this year are regional Meals on Wheels programs and teachers/faculty at local schools.

Cookie season continues through March 27. The public can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies for just $5 per package or purchasing cookies to donate to Sweet Support recipients. This year’s lineup features not only brand-new flavor Adventurefuls but classic favorites Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

After paying the baker, 100% of proceeds raised from the program stay local. Funds are used for troop activities and by the council to maintain properties and deliver programming to its girl and adult members.

You can help local Girl Scouts during the cookie program in a few ways:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies. Girls use a combination of paper order forms and online Digital Cookie storefront links. Cookies ordered online can be paid for and shipped directly to the customer with no contact. Initial orders taken now through February will be delivered to local customers in late February and early March.

• If you don't know a Girl Scout, visit gsnypenn.org/cookies22 to connect to a local troop to place an order or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (free on iOS and Android devices) beginning in mid-February to find traditional walk-up or no contact drive-thru cookie booths in the local area during March. Online troop ordering links for direct shipment will also be loaded into the Cookie Finder tool in mid-February to help support local troops.

For more information or assistance connecting to a Girl Scout troop participating in this year’s cookie program, contact the council at 1-855-213-8555 option 2, or info@gsnypenn.org.

Local Daisy troop thanks fire department

Weedsport Daisy Troop No. 40042 earned the Girl Scouts’ Tula petal by learning about being courageous and strong. The girls made Christmas cards for members of the local fire department to thank them for exhibiting these characteristics.

Girl Scouts serves girls in kindergarten through grade 12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

