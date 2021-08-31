Alvarez: Girl Scouts add new cookie, kick off 2022 member year

“Our troops fuel their adventures and community service projects with the funds they earn during cookie season,” said Julie Dale, CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. “Our girls are excited to share this new flavor with all our supporters. We are also grateful for donations this season which provide cookies for first responders, Meals on Wheels clients and others who appreciate the treat while continuing to stay strong during the ongoing pandemic.”

GSNYPENN kicks off its cookie season on Jan. 11, 2022, across central New York, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley and north-central Pennsylvania. Visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other cookies go on sale in your area.

The 2022 Girl Scout member year officially beings Oct. 1. Locally, new girls are joining, new troops are forming, new adults are becoming volunteers and current members are renewing to come back together. Council staff are holding virtual and in-person sessions for families to learn more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and how to register girls and adult volunteers.