Alvarez: Girl Scouts add new cookie, kick off 2022 member year

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways and Girl Scouts of the USA have announced the new Adventurefuls cookie has joined the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the leadership program. Girl Scouts in NYPENN Pathways and across the United States will offer Adventurefuls alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
Every purchase of Adventurefuls and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. Through the cookie program, girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business and earn money to fuel adventures that catapult them where they want to go.
Also new this year, Girl Scouts of the USA announced new cookie business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie platform. Badges progress from goal-setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
“Our troops fuel their adventures and community service projects with the funds they earn during cookie season,” said Julie Dale, CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. “Our girls are excited to share this new flavor with all our supporters. We are also grateful for donations this season which provide cookies for first responders, Meals on Wheels clients and others who appreciate the treat while continuing to stay strong during the ongoing pandemic.”
GSNYPENN kicks off its cookie season on Jan. 11, 2022, across central New York, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley and north-central Pennsylvania. Visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other cookies go on sale in your area.
The 2022 Girl Scout member year officially beings Oct. 1. Locally, new girls are joining, new troops are forming, new adults are becoming volunteers and current members are renewing to come back together. Council staff are holding virtual and in-person sessions for families to learn more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and how to register girls and adult volunteers.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, any girls in grades K-12 and their families can take part in the free 2021 Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend at Cayuga Lake State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be hosted at four other local New York and Pennsylvania state parks throughout the council. (Note: Admission fees may be in effect on this date; check at the gate for individual park entry requirements.) Come on an adventure with Girl Scouts, breathe in some fresh air and learn to be an environmental steward through a variety of outdoor activities. Girls can earn the 2021 Girl Scouts Love State Parks patch, available for separate purchase. Registration is preferred but not required. Learn more at gsnypenn.org/gslsp.
From noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, the council is hosting a free Animal Dance Party for not-yet Girl Scouts in grades prekindergarten to three and their caregivers at the Fingerlakes Mall Community Room. Bring a friend, make new ones, get wild on the dance floor and make an animal craft to take home. Registration is preferred but not required. Contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org to sign up, or for more information.
Check out gsnypenn.org/events for other upcoming offerings. Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. Find her adventure at Girl Scouts at gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.