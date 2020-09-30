Alvarez: Girl Scouts begin year in person, virtually

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) council officially begins its 2020-2021 member year on Oct. 1. Opportunities are available for girls across the council’s 26-county footprint —including Cayuga and Onondaga counties — to join in-person, hybrid and virtual troops. Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12, and troops are available at all levels. Annual membership is just $25. Financial assistance is available.
Troops are available for girls on multiple days and times to accommodate family schedules and the variety of school options this year (in-person, virtual and hybrid). While the new troop year may look different due to challenges from the pandemic, GSNYPENN wants to show girls and their families how amazing Girl Scouts is — virtual, hybrid and in-person!
The council’s virtual troop options are a traditional troop experience for girls in grades K-3, where girls participate from the comfort of home. Most virtual troops are staff-led and kick off her Girl Scouts journey. Girls will earn badges, participate in engaging activities and even sell cookies online to help raise troop funds for a variety of projects and endeavors.
Many local/regional troops are gearing up for the new member year with a combination of in-person and virtual meetings and activities. The council’s staff can help caregivers find local troop openings or help adults form new troops for their girls.
Too busy for Girl Scouts? Great news! Girls can always join the movement solo as Juliettes — or individually registered members. As an individual, girls can participate in all Girl Scout activities that are age/grade level-appropriate, earn awards, sell cookies and much more.
Come make new friends with Girl Scouts! Why Girl Scouts? Studies show Girl Scouts improves girls’ confidence and makes them better prepared for life’s challenges. That’s because the program is dedicated to helping girls follow their hearts while discovering new interests, strengths and abilities, and building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.
Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in girls and helps them bring out the best in everyone. While learning about STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship and important life skills, girls discover new ways to make the community stronger, kinder and better. Best of all, Girl Scouts is a journey that families take with their girls — it’s a family thing!
To search all of GSNYPENN’s troop opportunities, click the “join now” button at gsnypenn.org. Caregivers can search for troops by typing “virtual” when prompted for a troop number if only interested in online, or by their zip code if open to in-person/hybrid. The GSNYPENN council is always looking for caring, trusted adults to join as members and volunteer to lead and help with troops.
Want to help make a difference in girls’ lives? Have questions about registering your girl? Contact the council’s customer engagement team at (855) 213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to get started.
To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
