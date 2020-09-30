Alvarez: Girl Scouts begin year in person, virtually

Too busy for Girl Scouts? Great news! Girls can always join the movement solo as Juliettes — or individually registered members. As an individual, girls can participate in all Girl Scout activities that are age/grade level-appropriate, earn awards, sell cookies and much more.

Come make new friends with Girl Scouts! Why Girl Scouts? Studies show Girl Scouts improves girls’ confidence and makes them better prepared for life’s challenges. That’s because the program is dedicated to helping girls follow their hearts while discovering new interests, strengths and abilities, and building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in girls and helps them bring out the best in everyone. While learning about STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship and important life skills, girls discover new ways to make the community stronger, kinder and better. Best of all, Girl Scouts is a journey that families take with their girls — it’s a family thing!