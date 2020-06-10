Alvarez: Girl Scouts cancel camp, hold virtual info sessions

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has made the difficult decision to cancel summer camp. As the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves, leadership felt canceling was the most responsible choice to protect the health and safety of communities it serves. The staff is heartbroken that they won’t be able to create the magic of camp this year, knowing how important outdoor experiences are for girls. Preregistrants were offered a refund or the option to hold deposits for 2021. As the camp song “Linger” says, “This is goodnight and not goodbye.” Staff looks forward to gathering with campers again when this is over.
The Great GSNYPENN Camp In Camp Out on June 13
On Saturday, June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), GSNYPENN will hold its first ever virtual campout! Girls do not have to be registered members to attend. They can build a blanket fort in the comfort of their home or pitch a tent in the backyard. The program requires a Zoom account and internet access. The evening starts with an opening ceremony and concludes with stargazing and songs around a campfire. Girls will participate in all-camp activities led by staff, prepare and cook dinner, make crafts and snack on s’mores.
Basic registration is $5 per person and includes an e-handbook and patch. Add-on kits are available for an additional fee. The Trail Mixer is $10 and comes with a hard copy handbook, s’mores kit, firefly craft and boondoggle to make a bracelet. The Trailblazer is $25 and comes with everything above plus a camp-themed T-shirt, sticker, pennant and journal. All items will be shipped. Register now through June 12 at gsnypenn.org/campinout.
Curbside store pickup
GSNYPENN is offering Tuesday-Thursday curbside pickup, by appointment, of preordered and prepaid merchandise (badges, patches, attire, etc.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cicero, Horseheads and Johnson City. Orders must be made online at gsnypenn.org/shop or emailed to store@gsnypenn.org with location preference. Payment will be taken by credit card online or over the phone. Staff will contact shoppers to schedule their date and time. Pickup locations are the front entrance of the Cicero and Horseheads Service Centers and the main Oakdale Mall entrance (by Ruby Tuesday) in Johnson City.
Bridging celebrations
Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life to recognize her achievements through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and signal that she’s ready for new adventures and responsibilities at the next Girl Scout level. Bridging ceremonies often utilize a bridge as a prop. The act of crossing the bridge is a physical and symbolic step into the future. Small bridges are often specifically made for use at ceremonies, or girls cross an actual bridge structure at a local park or scenic area. Due to COVID-19, service units and troops have become extra creative with bridging. Many are holding parades and “drive-by” celebrations for the health and safety of all and to adhere to social distancing. Staff is working to attend events to help recognize these important end-of-troop-year achievements.
Virtual troop meetings, new troops forming
Many troops are still meeting virtually — and new troops are forming virtually, too. Community recruiters are holding free virtual parent and caregiver chats for adults to learn more. Sessions are the second Tuesday and fourth Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and run in June through December. Staff is also holding free virtual Daisy Discovery sessions for girls in prekindergarten and kindergarten and families. Girls have the opportunity to work toward their first patch. Register for programs on eventbrite.com by searching “Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways” for a list of event dates. Those interested may also contact Community Recruitment Manager Donna Clark at dclark@gsnypenn.org.
2020 cookie program concludes
The “longest cookie program ever” concluded May 31. Final numbers are being tallied, but local girls came very close to their goal, selling well over 1.5 million boxes and donating thousands to Sweet Support Gift of Caring partner Meals on Wheels, and essential workers across the area. GSNYPENN is thankful to the many community partners that worked with troops to sell off remaining inventory — places like takeout restaurants, local grocers, etc. Union Springs Shurfine Supermarket, Maxwell's Food Store in Auburn and Nojaim Brothers Grocery of Marcellus all led extraordinary efforts to assist their local troops.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
