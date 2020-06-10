Alvarez: Girl Scouts cancel camp, hold virtual info sessions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has made the difficult decision to cancel summer camp. As the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves, leadership felt canceling was the most responsible choice to protect the health and safety of communities it serves. The staff is heartbroken that they won’t be able to create the magic of camp this year, knowing how important outdoor experiences are for girls. Preregistrants were offered a refund or the option to hold deposits for 2021. As the camp song “Linger” says, “This is goodnight and not goodbye.” Staff looks forward to gathering with campers again when this is over.

The Great GSNYPENN Camp In Camp Out on June 13

On Saturday, June 13 (National Get Outdoors Day), GSNYPENN will hold its first ever virtual campout! Girls do not have to be registered members to attend. They can build a blanket fort in the comfort of their home or pitch a tent in the backyard. The program requires a Zoom account and internet access. The evening starts with an opening ceremony and concludes with stargazing and songs around a campfire. Girls will participate in all-camp activities led by staff, prepare and cook dinner, make crafts and snack on s’mores.