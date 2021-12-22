Alvarez: Girl Scouts celebrate holidays, look ahead to cookie season

Troops from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council’s Auburn Service Unit set up a Christmas tree at Ward O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum for the 2021 Festival of Trees. Each ornament on the tree was made by the girls and represents a different Girl Scout Cookie. The public is invited to vote on the trees in the annual festival. This year, the display includes more than 115 trees and runs through Dec. 24.

Girl Scouts in Weedsport participated in the village’s annual tree lighting and led carol singing. For the third year in a row, Troop 61181 donated items to Operation Christmas Child sponsored by the Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. This year, the girls filled and packed seven shoeboxes for the drive with school supplies, small toys and personal hygiene items. Boxes are sent to children living outside of the U.S. who have been affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease.

GSNYPENN troops are gearing up for the official start of the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program, which launches Jan. 11 with initial order taking and runs through March 27. The program helps girls build five essential skills of entrepreneurship: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The council is looking for assistance from local businesses and community organizations to help girls and troops have a safe and successful season. The product sales team is looking to connect with those in high-traffic areas to allow troops to host drive-thru cookie booths, as well as those that would like to host traditional walk-up booths. Troops also need inside secure locations for cookie storage and pickup. Places like empty storefronts, unoccupied office spaces, etc.

“Despite the continued pandemic, our girls enjoy the normalcy that the cookie program provides. We want them to have a safe and successful experience,” says Ray Mulno, director of retail operations and product programs at GSNYPENN.

The annual fundraiser helps troops power Girl Scout activities for the year through experiences like community service, highest award projects, badge work, summer camp, travel and more — all while girls gain important life skills. Proceeds (after paying the baker) stay local and are also used to maintain council properties and programs used by girl and adult members.

Girl Scouts would need the use of locations from mid-February through the end of the program in March. GSNYPENN will provide insurance information for businesses and organizations. Those who can assist will receive publicity through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app and website, council social media, and local cookie season advertising — which, in turn, helps drive additional customers to local businesses and locations.

If your business or organization can help local Girl Scouts during cookie season in any way, please contact Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400 ext. 2022.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

