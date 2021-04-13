Alvarez: Girl Scouts conclude cookie season

Troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council sold 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies this year, or 88% of the projected goal — which was adjusted due to continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second season, and because fewer girls than usual participated in the fundraiser. All members had the option to safely take part in any way they felt most comfortable: online, hybrid or taking the year off.
About 7,600 boxes were sold via a collaboration with Grubhub. The council set up locations for troops in select areas, including Fingerlakes Mall. At the New York State Fairgrounds, 10,953 boxes were sold during weekend drive-thrus at the NYS Fairgrounds. Customers purchased 24,556 boxes through Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring, and they will be donated to Meals on Wheels and first responders.
Cookies were donated locally to Cayuga County Meals on Wheels and first responders, including Auburn police and fire departments, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and 911 Center, New York State Police Troop E, Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, TLC Ambulance and fire departments in Aurelius, Aurora, Cato, Cayuga, Conquest, Fleming, Genoa, Ira, King Ferry, Locke, Long Hill, Montezuma, Moravia, New Hope, Owasco, Poplar Ridge, Port Byron, Scipio, Sempronius, Sennett, Throop, Union Springs, Victory, Weedsport and West Niles.
GSNYPENN and its membership would like to thank the following Cayuga County partners for their support: Dickman Farms, Rx Pharmacy, Simple Roast, New Hope Naturals, Owasco Market, Village Market, Rudolph's Ice Cream, Prison City Brewing, Wilcox General Store, Union Springs Supermarket, Fitts Scavone Tax Service Corp. and Maxwell's Food Store.
Troops donate baby items
Troops 40229 and 60179 donated baby baskets to Auburn Community Hospital for a service project. Baskets were presented to families of the first two girls born March 12, the Girl Scouts’ birthday. Supplies included bibs and “Future Girl Scout” onesies.
Volunteer appreciation
GSNYPENN has approximately 4,500 adult volunteers. They’re the lifeblood of Girl Scouts. Whether they give a few hours, weeks or months, volunteering is flexible and fun. Each April, the council presents awards in celebration of Volunteer Appreciation Month. This year’s special event will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22 — Girl Scout Leader's Day — to commemorate another remarkable year of volunteerism via a free, live event hosted on Facebook. The council also offers a discount for volunteers in stores/online and encourages troops to do something special to honor local volunteers.
GSNYPENN is always looking for trusted adults to become volunteers. Learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer or sign up for “5 Signs You Should Be a Troop Leader” free virtual events in May at gsnypenn.org/5signsmay14 or gsnypenn.org/5signsmay16. For more information, contact Engagement Manager Jillian Kerekes at jkerekes@gsnypenn.org.
Early bird renewal
Girls and adults are encouraged to renew/rejoin or sign up now during the early bird special and chose extended year membership covering the remainder of this member year and 2021-22 for just $35 (instead of $25 per year). Girls receive a special patch; adults can opt in. An “Early Bird Bonanza” of special incentives during May applies to qualifying girls, troops and/or service units and includes T-shirts, program discounts, added cookie funds, early booth access, two-for-one leader renewals and a chance to win a lifetime membership or encampment. Early bird renewal concludes June 30. Learn more at gsnypenn.org/renew.
Camp registration opens April 19
GSNYPENN will host summer camp at its four properties after canceling the 2020 season. The plan is to host day camp at Hoover in Tully and resident camp at Amahami in Deposit, Comstock in Ithaca and Trefoil in Harrisville. Girls will benefit from camp this summer more than ever before with the chance to make face-to-face lifelong friendships, be screen-free, enjoy nature and have adventures. Sessions occur in July through August; pricing and offerings vary by property. Members and non-Girl Scouts can register beginning April 19. Capacities will be smaller due to COVID-19 guidelines. While camp may not “normal,” the outdoor team is focused on planning enjoyable and meaningful experiences with added precautions for the health and safety of all. If additional support is needed to make camp possible, financial assistance is available for registered Girl Scouts. Check out gsnypenn.org/summercamp.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.