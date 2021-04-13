Alvarez: Girl Scouts conclude cookie season

Camp registration opens April 19

GSNYPENN will host summer camp at its four properties after canceling the 2020 season. The plan is to host day camp at Hoover in Tully and resident camp at Amahami in Deposit, Comstock in Ithaca and Trefoil in Harrisville. Girls will benefit from camp this summer more than ever before with the chance to make face-to-face lifelong friendships, be screen-free, enjoy nature and have adventures. Sessions occur in July through August; pricing and offerings vary by property. Members and non-Girl Scouts can register beginning April 19. Capacities will be smaller due to COVID-19 guidelines. While camp may not “normal,” the outdoor team is focused on planning enjoyable and meaningful experiences with added precautions for the health and safety of all. If additional support is needed to make camp possible, financial assistance is available for registered Girl Scouts. Check out gsnypenn.org/summercamp.