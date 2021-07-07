Alvarez: Girl Scouts council recognizes Cayuga County-area graduates

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is recognizing local Girl Scout Ambassadors who graduated from high school during the 2020-2021 member year. Ambassadors are Girl Scouts who are in 11th and 12th grade (approximately ages 16-18).

“Our graduating Ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our movement, and enter the world as true leaders. We’re so proud of these courageous and confident Girl Scouts whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place as they move on to their adult lives,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said in a news release.

Girl Scout Ambassadors bridge to Girl Scout Adult. Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life. It’s a defining moment to recognize achievements, and signals new adventures and responsibilities at the next Girl Scout level. Bridging is an activity recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and is designed to emphasize continuity in the program.