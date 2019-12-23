Through Girl Scouting, girls learn the value of leadership and community service. During the annual Treats, Reads & More fall product program, troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council give back to a designated Sweet Support community partner. The council recently donated 227 cases (2,724 cans) of honey-roasted peanuts to the Food Bank of Central New York. The gift was presented by Girl Scout Troop 60500 from Jamesville-DeWitt (which secured the most donations during the program, 50 cans) and GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale just before Thanksgiving.
The nuts will be available as a nutritious and delicious snack option over the holidays through Food Bank of Central New York’s network of 282 emergency program partners — food pantries, soup kitchens and emergency shelters. Cans will be distributed to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger in the organization’s 11-county service area of central and northern New York. The donation will also be shared with Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. We appreciate the donation of honey-roasted peanuts, which will allow us to provide a delicious snack item for children and their families over the holidays. This donation of peanuts will be shared with Food Bank of the Southern Tier,” said Kathleen Stress, executive director of the Food Bank of Central New York.
“Each year, through the public’s generosity, we’re able to gift treat items in the fall and cookies in the spring to local community organizations. We appreciate the outpouring of support and are happy to have Food Bank of Central New York as our partner. We’re so glad this donation will help the communities it serves across our region,” Dale said.
Sweet Support is a biannual council service project during both the fall product and cookie programs. For various reasons, some customers do not wish to purchase items for themselves. Through Sweet Support, they purchase items as a donation and give to others while supporting local Girl Scouts. The Treats, Reads & More program supports GSNYPENN Girl Scouts who are learning financial literacy, practicing entrepreneurship and developing essential leadership skills like goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Girls use earnings to power unmatched experiences for themselves and their troops — like impactful community service projects, personal enrichment opportunities (traveling or summer camp) and much more.
You have free articles remaining.
Local Girl Scouts support community this month
Area troops and service units have been busy lending their leadership and service across the region this holiday season. The Auburn service unit and Troop 40439 from Union Springs participated in Downtown Auburn's 33rd annual Holiday Parade and Miracle on Genesee Street. Skaneateles Girl Scouts have been serving eggnog on Saturdays during Dickens Christmas. Port Byron Girl Scouts gathered together to make holiday wreaths. Union Springs Girl Scouts have been caroling in their local area and Auburn Girl Scouts caroled at the Edward T. Boyle Center for seniors. Troop 40167 from Auburn collected cans and bottles to help provide Christmas gifts for families in need. Troop 40821 from Moravia held a pet supply drive to help Home Stretch Dog Haven.
CookieWOW! Jan. 5 at the Carrier Dome
GSNYPENN celebrates the launch of the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program at its annual cookieWOW! kickoff event Sunday, Jan. 5, at Syracuse University’s Carrier Dome. Girl Scouts, troops, leaders and families will get a taste of the program’s essential skills — goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, business ethics — through exciting educational experiences with community partners and hands-on activities. Girls learn how to rock their best sales pitch, get ideas on how to “bling” their cookie booths to attract more customers, develop sales goals, sample the cookies and challenge each other at stuffing cars full of cookie cases! The public can attend to learn more about Girl Scouting, register their girls for Girl Scouts on-site and find out how to become adult volunteers. CookieWOW! begins at 1 p.m., prior to the 4 p.m. tip-off of SU women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame. All attendees must pre-register; the event fee is $18 and includes a game ticket. Tickets are on sale through Jan. 2. Visit cookiewow.org for more information, or to purchase tickets.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.