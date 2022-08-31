Alvarez: Girl Scouts head back to troops, encourage others to join experience

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council, serving Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and two in northern Pennsylvania), is celebrating the start of the 2022-2023 membership year. Local girls in grades K-12 are invited to join Girl Scouts, which builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

GSNYPENN staff, service units and troops are hosting upcoming free information nights for those interested in learning more about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and how to get involved as a girl member or adult volunteer. Stop by to meet current members from the local community and have any questions about the program answered. Girls can enjoy a fun activity while their caregivers learn more about getting involved. Attendees can also register for membership on site.

Upcoming Girl Scout information nights include:

• 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Powers Library, 29 Church St., Moravia

• 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at AJ Smith Elementary School, 26 Homer St., Union Springs

• 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911, 2558 Legion St., Cato

• 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Southern Cayuga School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora

• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Trolley Park, 8868 South St., Weedsport

In addition, a new Girl Scout Daisy troop (grades K-1) is forming this fall to serve the Romulus-Ovid-Interlaken area. For further information or assistance registering your girl, contact GSNYPENN Customer Engagement at (315) 698-9400 or info@gsnypenn.org.

Local Girl Scouts stay active

Girl Scout Ambassador Adrianna Schwartz, a student at Union Springs High School, has been busy renewing the Cayuga village nature trails and putting in a bird-watching area for her Girl Scout Gold Award project. She is approaching the last month of finishing things up to earn this highest and most prestigious award for Girl Scout seniors and ambassadors who tackle issues that are dear to them, and drive lasting change in their communities and beyond.

Juliette Girl Scouts (individually registered members) Trista Allwood from Union Springs and Lilyana Thornton from Cayuga officially opened their first Little Library, located at Harris Park, during the Cayuga Waterfront Festival.

Southern Cayuga troops participated in the Wheat Harvest Festival, while Union Springs troops supported their village by helping at the Major League Fishing tournament.

Service Unit 425 Caywasco in Cayuga County held its Caywasco Day Camp earlier this month in Union Springs. It also partnered with Service Unit 405 Waterfalls in Seneca County to hold a Service Unit Encampment for their troops last weekend.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25, and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.