Alvarez: Girl Scouts in Auburn, Weedsport stay busy this fall

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways serves girls in grades K-12 in Cayuga County and the greater Auburn area, in addition to a council footprint spanning 26 counties across New York and northern Pennsylvania. A number of girls in the Auburn area are interested in joining the leadership program, and the council is looking for trusted adult volunteers to lead these new troops. If interested in helping girls discover all the skill-building, friend-making, life-changing experiences the Girl Scout program has to offer, please contact membership engagement manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org or (855) 213-8555 ext. 2318.

Local troops stay busy this fall

Area Girl Scouts have carried out community service projects and also found time to celebrate the start of the new membership year, Halloween and Founder’s Day.

Members of Service Unit 401 from Auburn visited Tim's Pumpkin Patch in Marietta. Girls enjoyed an afternoon of outdoor fun — cider, doughnuts, a corn maze, animals, wagon rides and, of course, pumpkins.

In celebration of Founder’s Day and Halloween on Oct. 31, Troop 60311 from Auburn created “birthday in a bag” kits consisting of cake mix, a container of frosting and a few surprises to help celebrate a child’s birthday. Kits were donated to the food pantry located at the United Church of Auburn (where the troop holds its meetings). Founder’s Day marks the birth of Girl Scouts of the USA founder Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, Georgia, in 1860.

Troop 40214 from Weedsport recently visited Owen Orchards, an old-fashioned apple orchard and farm located between Elbridge and Auburn. They rode a wagon to pick apples, snacked on cider and cider doughnuts, and enjoyed a rain-free excursion.

Troop 61181 from Weedsport attended the 28th annual Scout O at Highland Forest County Park in Fabius during the second weekend in November. Girls worked with members of Central New York Orienteering to learn and practice the art of navigating in the woods with a map and compass.

Annual membership in Girl Scouts is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

