Alvarez: Girl Scouts launch 2020 cookie season

The refreshed cookie packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about. Updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members — adventure-packed camping and canoeing, exploring space science, designing robots and taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase makes experiences like these possible for girls across the local area.

“We can’t wait to see all the incredible experiences and adventures cookies will help fuel for GSNYPENN Girl Scouts this season. When you purchase cookies, you’re helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and supporting female entrepreneurs. We truly appreciate the community’s support of our girls,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Customers can choose to purchase cookies through GSNYPENN’s biannual Sweet Support council service project and help a local community partner. Sweet Support happens during both the fall product and cookie programs. For various reasons, some customers do not wish to purchase items for themselves. Through Sweet Support, they purchase as a donation and give to others while supporting local Girl Scouts. This season, GSNYPENN is partnering with Meals on Wheels. To gift cookies, simply place an order with a Girl Scout in January-February or visit a booth later in the season. Customers can also support the program through a girl’s Digital Cookie online sales with no shipping costs incurred. Last season, Sweet Support recipient Rescue Mission Alliance was gifted 15,324 boxes of cookies.