Alvarez: Girl Scouts launch Treats program, flex entrepreneurial skills

Local troops in Cayuga County and across the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council footprint have launched their annual fall program, Treats, Reads & More. The fundraiser concludes on Nov. 9. It helps area troops earn important startup funds to begin the new member year while girls flex their entrepreneurial and leadership skills (key components of the Girl Scout experience) by offering their family and friends the opportunity to purchase delicious nut and candy items and magazines.

“During Treats, Reads & More, our Girl Scouts are putting into practice the five skills of entrepreneurship: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All proceeds stay local to our council. We’re very grateful to the community for their support during this program,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said.

Area Girl Scouts are currently taking orders in-person and online. The community can choose to have items shipped directly to them, or select from a group of products that girls deliver. “Treats” include a selection of delicious nut and candy items, including gluten-free, dairy-free and kosher products. “Reads” offer a variety of magazine subscriptions and renewals.

New items for 2021 include English butter toffee (a crunchy handcrafted toffee drenched in milk chocolate for $8) and dark chocolate peppermint pretzels (crunchy pretzels coated in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint pieces for $8).

Funds raised help local girls to pursue community service and highest awards projects, take outdoor adventures and trips, earn badges and help offset costs of programming, supplies and more. Whether buying for themselves or getting a start on holiday shopping, the community can support area Girl Scouts by purchasing these nut/candy items supplied by Ashdon Farms and magazines from M2 Media Group. In addition, girls earn special rewards based on the goals they set and items they sell during the program.

Customers can also purchase items for donation through the Sweet Support program. For every $6 donation a girl receives, the council donates a can of honey-roasted peanuts to Operation Gratitude. That organization forges strong bonds between Americans and military/first responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. Learn more at operationgratitude.com.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org/TRM or contact the Girl Scout in your life to place an order. For assistance connecting with a local troop, contact info@gsnypenn.org or 1-855-213-8555.

Local troops still forming

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. The program helps prepare girls of all backgrounds and abilities for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success by helping them bring their dreams to life and teaching them to work together to build a better world. Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

Local troops are still forming for the current member year. Girls and adult volunteers are invited to learn more by connecting with council staff or checking out an upcoming information session. Search for events near you at gsnypenn.org/events, email info@gsnypenn.org or call 1-855-213-8555, option No. 2, and inquire about becoming a member. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available.

To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become a volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.

Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

