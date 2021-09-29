Alvarez: Girl Scouts offering membership deal for new troops

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is holding a special fall membership drive through Oct. 15 to encourage new troop formation across its territory spanning 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, including Cayuga County. The promotion is available to brand-new members forming Girl Scout troops of two co-leaders and two girls (at minimum). As an added bonus, any new troops formed with two new co-leaders will also be gifted a special new troop starter kit valued at $100 (in addition to the council-provided training and support that all troop leaders receive).
“Girl Scouts is the perfect place to make new friends at any age — whether it’s a girl joining a troop in her school or community or a parent or grandparent leading a troop. Girl Scout leaders can be moms, dads, older siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors — any trusted adult. We’re excited to offer this fall membership drive to encourage new girls and adult volunteers to join us and take part in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.
The council’s new troop membership promotion includes:
• Four annual Girl Scout memberships for the price of two when two new co-leaders and at least two new girls join together ($50 total)
• Additional new girls and adult volunteers added to the troop at two-for-one pricing
• A new troop starter kit (valued at $100) as a special gift from council for all new troops formed with at least two new leaders, consisting of guides/products to help them succeed in their first year
“With the support of their local Girl Scouts council, our members open the door to new friendships, learn new skills, take adventures, empower girls as they grow, and help make the world a better place,” Dale added.
Those interested can get started by visiting gsnypenn.org/bogo. Complete the interest form on the page or contact customer care at 1-855-213-8555, option 2, and mention the offer.
Check out gsnypenn.org/events for upcoming local program offerings. Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. Find her adventure at gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.