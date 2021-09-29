Alvarez: Girl Scouts offering membership deal for new troops

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is holding a special fall membership drive through Oct. 15 to encourage new troop formation across its territory spanning 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, including Cayuga County. The promotion is available to brand-new members forming Girl Scout troops of two co-leaders and two girls (at minimum). As an added bonus, any new troops formed with two new co-leaders will also be gifted a special new troop starter kit valued at $100 (in addition to the council-provided training and support that all troop leaders receive).

“Girl Scouts is the perfect place to make new friends at any age — whether it’s a girl joining a troop in her school or community or a parent or grandparent leading a troop. Girl Scout leaders can be moms, dads, older siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors — any trusted adult. We’re excited to offer this fall membership drive to encourage new girls and adult volunteers to join us and take part in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

The council’s new troop membership promotion includes:

• Four annual Girl Scout memberships for the price of two when two new co-leaders and at least two new girls join together ($50 total)