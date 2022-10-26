Alvarez: Girl Scouts part of United Way exhibit in Auburn

The start of the 2022-2023 Girl Scout member year is here, bringing more opportunities for girls in grades K-12 to join the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council serving Cayuga and Onondaga counties (in addition to 24 others across New York and two in Pennsylvania), is hosting information sessions during upcoming community events for any girls and adults interested in learning more about joining or volunteering with the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.

The council has a local recruitment event at 5:30 this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at First United Methodist Church, 5021 South St. Road, Port Byron. Any area girls and their caregivers are invited to join staff for Halloween- and Girl Scout-themed activities and to learn more.

For questions or further information, please contact Membership Engagement Manager Lisa Kaminski at lkaminski@gsnypenn.org or (315) 745-6126, or search for more upcoming events at gsnypenn.org/events.

Girl Scouts included in local United Way historical exhibit

Members of the GSNYPENN Council’s History & Archives Committee worked with the United Way of Cayuga County to create a Girl Scout section as part of “Through the Decades: 100 Years of Living United,” a historical exhibit now on display at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn. Girl Scouts was one of just four original funded partners under the auspices of the United Way of Cayuga County beginning 100 years ago.

Visitors can explore a century of the history and work of the United Way in Cayuga County and see how the organization and its member agencies like the Girl Scouts addressed everchanging social views and needs around health, war, social and civic issues, and more through the adaption of new programs and funding opportunities based on the needs of the time. The exhibit runs through Friday, Dec. 30, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $10 per visitor or free for museum members and children ages 12 and younger.

Regional Girl Scout news

• Troop 60311 from Auburn held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 17 to dedicate its new hand-built “book garage” neighborhood lending library located at the United Church of Auburn.

• Girls and adults from Service Unit 401 in Auburn enjoyed a recent rainy afternoon of apple picking, cider and doughnuts at Owen Orchards in Sennett. The Auburn service team also held a bridging ceremony last month for girl members moving to their next Girl Scout level.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.