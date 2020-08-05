Alvarez: Girl Scouts reflect on historic, challenging cookie season

Area troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,784,697 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2020 program — which was unique, historic and challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those, 33,207 were purchased by customers through the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring service project and/or donated by the council to Meals on Wheels and hometown entities on the front lines of COVID-19.
With social distancing to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus during what is traditionally the busiest time of GSNYPENN’s cookie season, the council and its troops were forced to cancel community booths and get creative. Staff and members quickly extended the season to May 31, marketed online sales via girls’ Digital Cookie links, encouraged customers to make purchases to be donated, instated no-contact cookie delivery, and partnered with local businesses to help troops sell inventory. GSNYPENN would like to thank these community partners for their extraordinary support: Maxwell’s Food Store of Auburn, Nojaim Bros. of Marcellus and Shurfine Supermarket of Union Springs.
Due to the pandemic, Meals on Wheels experienced an increase in the number of community members requesting service, and cookies became a special treat: 7,332 boxes were distributed to regional programs. Thousands more were donated to health care staff, first responders, postal carriers, grocery workers, cleaning companies, school districts, nursing home residents and staff, and the Food Bank of Central New York and other food pantries.
Celebrating local Girl Scout grads
Council staff delivered special yard signs to recognize and congratulate the 150 GSNYPENN Girl Scout Ambassadors (grade 12 Girl Scouts) graduating high school and bridging to adult. Local graduates include:
Donna Todd, of Auburn
Rachel Pflueger, of Auburn
Sabrina Westmiller, of Auburn
Lydia Cox, of Cato
Sarah Laprease, of Cato
Sarah Perez, of Cato
Wendy Carter, of Jordan
Meghan Whalen, of Jordan
Katelyn Brown, of Port Byron
Emma Tidd, of Skaneateles
Zoe Quartier, of Skaneateles
Sydney Reyer, of Weedsport
Mackenzie Whittaker, of Weedsport
Local troop news
Daisy Troop 61675 of Auburn successfully finished all journeys to earn their Summit Award. The girls also bridged virtually to Brownies; troop member Natalie made a bridge to walk over at home. Brownie Troop 60311 of Auburn painted pictures for nurses on the COVID-19 floor at Upstate University Hospital to help boost their spirits.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
