Alvarez: Girl Scouts reflect on historic, challenging cookie season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,784,697 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2020 program — which was unique, historic and challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those, 33,207 were purchased by customers through the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring service project and/or donated by the council to Meals on Wheels and hometown entities on the front lines of COVID-19.

With social distancing to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus during what is traditionally the busiest time of GSNYPENN’s cookie season, the council and its troops were forced to cancel community booths and get creative. Staff and members quickly extended the season to May 31, marketed online sales via girls’ Digital Cookie links, encouraged customers to make purchases to be donated, instated no-contact cookie delivery, and partnered with local businesses to help troops sell inventory. GSNYPENN would like to thank these community partners for their extraordinary support: Maxwell’s Food Store of Auburn, Nojaim Bros. of Marcellus and Shurfine Supermarket of Union Springs.