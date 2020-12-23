Alvarez: Girl Scouts seek help as 2021 cookie program begins

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council began on Dec. 19. For the first time in years, cookies can be ordered before Christmas. The council chose to start the annual program a few weeks earlier than usual to allow girls additional time to collect orders with a focus on using their personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform. Cookies ordered now can be shipped directly to the customer for a fee or delivered for free by girls with little to no contact once local stock arrives in February.
The annual cookie program runs through March 21. It helps power Girl Scouts’ activities for the year through experiences like community service projects, badge work, camp, travel and more while girls gain important entrepreneurial, business and life skills like goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. This major fundraiser is the lifeblood of the council — 100% of proceeds (after paying the baker) are used for troop activities, to maintain council properties and camps used by GSNYPENN members, and to deliver in-person and virtual programming for girls and adult volunteers throughout the year.
“We want our Girl Scouts to have a positive and successful 2021 cookie program and are trying to be creative to pivot and overcome challenges they’ll once again face due to the pandemic while also providing them with a sense of normalcy,” said Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “Safety is the priority, which is why our girls and customers have options for contactless ordering, payment and delivery. Plus, this is a chance for the girls to learn and master digital marketing and sales skills while also providing our troops with a learning experience about perseverance and adaptability in the face of a challenge.”
GSNYPENN offers eight flavors of cookies for $5 per box. Varieties available for 2021 include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic. All funds raised stay local. Individuals can contact the Girl Scout in their life and ask for her Digital Cookie link to place an order. Customers may pay to have cookies shipped immediately or avoid fees by preordering girl-delivered cookies to arrive in February. Customers also have an option to donate cookies through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project. Those cookies will be gifted to first responders, hospitals and Meals on Wheels programs throughout the GSNYPENN council’s 26-county geographic footprint. If you don’t have a connection with a local Girl Scout or troop, contact GSNYPENN customer engagement at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org for assistance.
The council wants to connect with area businesses or community organizations in high-traffic areas with large parking lots to allow troops to potentially and safely host drive-thru cookie booths in February and March to maintain social distancing, abide by local pandemic protocols and continue to serve the community these tasty treats. Troops also need indoor, secure locations to set up and provide cookie delivery, storage and pickup. Places like empty storefronts, unoccupied businesses, etc. The council requires use of locations from February through March 21. It will provide insurance information for business owners and organizations. Those who can assist will receive publicity through the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, the GSNYPENN community partners Facebook page and any cookie season advertising the council places — which will, in turn, help drive additional customers to these businesses and community locations. If you can help, please contact GSNYPENN Director of Product Programs & Retail Operations Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400 ext. 2022.
Learn more about Girl Scouts
GSNYPENN serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. The council is offering a variety of additional virtual events to introduce girls to Girl Scouting and get caregivers engaged — including Homeschool Hangouts, Parent & Caregiver Chats, virtual troop meetings by level and more. Visit gsnypenn.org/events for a complete list and to register. Questions about registering a girl or becoming an adult volunteer? Contact customer engagement at 1-855-213-8555, text "LEAD" to (315) 766-2268 or email info@gsnypenn.org.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.