Alvarez: Girl Scouts seek help as 2021 cookie program begins

The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council began on Dec. 19. For the first time in years, cookies can be ordered before Christmas. The council chose to start the annual program a few weeks earlier than usual to allow girls additional time to collect orders with a focus on using their personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform. Cookies ordered now can be shipped directly to the customer for a fee or delivered for free by girls with little to no contact once local stock arrives in February.

The annual cookie program runs through March 21. It helps power Girl Scouts’ activities for the year through experiences like community service projects, badge work, camp, travel and more while girls gain important entrepreneurial, business and life skills like goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. This major fundraiser is the lifeblood of the council — 100% of proceeds (after paying the baker) are used for troop activities, to maintain council properties and camps used by GSNYPENN members, and to deliver in-person and virtual programming for girls and adult volunteers throughout the year.