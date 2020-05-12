Alvarez: Girl Scouts take things virtual, present volunteer awards

Ever-Green Award (recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving original award)

Cathy Capeling, Auburn

Thanks Badge II (recognizes outstanding service that has benefited the entire council or movement for a volunteer who has already received Thanks Badge I)

Audrey Ryerson, Moravia

Virtual troop meetings and projects

Many troops are holding meetings online and taking part in badge work via Zoom, Google Hangouts, etc.

Junior Troop No. 40239 from Union Springs made seed bombs via Zoom for their Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey. The marble-sized ball of clay, earth and seeds is used to replant areas where natural flora has been destroyed, for “throw and grow” gardening.

Multilevel Troop No. 40727 from Auburn wrote a “love letter” to health heroes in their community through the Healthcare Hero Project. They placed lawn signs in yards of local health care workers to show appreciation and that they stand behind them.

New Daisy troops forming