Alvarez: Girl Scouts take things virtual, present volunteer awards

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways remains closed, with staff working remotely and programs postponed and/or canceled through May 15. This date will be reevaluated based on government mandates.
National Volunteer Month recognition
The council recognized more than 6,000 volunteers in celebration of National Volunteer Month in April. Online recognition of special award recipients was shared via social media in lieu of recognition dinners postponed due to the pandemic.
“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts,” said Christina Verratti, director of membership support. “They are in the community delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to our girls and the ones directly making an impact. We can never thank them enough for all they do.”
The following local volunteers were presented with special recognition:
Numeral Guard Pin (recognizes total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member; including girl and adult years)
Five years: Autumn Bagley, Moravia; Katrina Baliva, Union Springs
15 years: Samantha Frazier, Aurora
25 years: Elizabeth Frazier, Aurora; Sharon Vitale, Auburn
30 years: Nancy Niswender, Moravia
35 years: Kathy Hunter, Cato
40 years: Donna Clark, Auburn; Rosemary Weller, Cato
55 years: Arlene Ryan, Auburn
Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin (recognizes years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals)
10 years: Wendy Moore, Locke
15 years: Jennifer Janes, Cato; Amy Kehoe, Skaneateles; Cynthia Westmiller, Auburn
20 years: Audrey Ryerson, Moravia
35 years: Catherine Capeling, Auburn
Rising Star Award (recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact)
Katie Green, Owasco
Abigail Marnell, Locke
Spirit Award (recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes)
Toni Bauso, Auburn
Christina Selvek, Auburn
Good Guy Award (recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service)
Chris Burns, Auburn
Adam Wise, Skaneateles
Volunteer of Excellence Award (recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place)
Tawyna Burns, Auburn
Heather DeMaria, Auburn
Michelle Tibbits, Locke
Kathy Wilde, Union Springs
Appreciation Pin (recognizes outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area)
Jamie Gleason, Auburn
Renay Kelley, Auburn
Daneille Tracy, Union Springs
Sandy Tratt, Auburn
Lisa Westmiller, Auburn
Honor Pin (recognizes outstanding service to two or more service units or geographic areas)
Tim Clark, Auburn
Trefoil Award (recognizes a volunteer team [three or more] that works together to accomplish amazing goals)
Service Unit 425, Caywasco: Helen Pflueger, Kelly Tracy, Chrissy Akins
Ever-Green Award (recognizes volunteers who have previously received the Appreciation, Honor, Thanks or Thanks Badge II; the volunteer continues to provide amazing efforts for a minimum of three years after receiving original award)
Cathy Capeling, Auburn
Thanks Badge II (recognizes outstanding service that has benefited the entire council or movement for a volunteer who has already received Thanks Badge I)
Audrey Ryerson, Moravia
Virtual troop meetings and projects
Many troops are holding meetings online and taking part in badge work via Zoom, Google Hangouts, etc.
Junior Troop No. 40239 from Union Springs made seed bombs via Zoom for their Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey. The marble-sized ball of clay, earth and seeds is used to replant areas where natural flora has been destroyed, for “throw and grow” gardening.
Multilevel Troop No. 40727 from Auburn wrote a “love letter” to health heroes in their community through the Healthcare Hero Project. They placed lawn signs in yards of local health care workers to show appreciation and that they stand behind them.
New Daisy troops forming
Two new Daisy (grades K-1) troops in Moravia and Jordan-Elbridge are getting started, virtually for now. Moravia is looking for girls in prekindergarten and kindergarten, and J-E is a new pre-K troop— pre-K girls “officially” become Girl Scouts when they start kindergarten in fall 2020. Caregivers can contact Community Recruitment Manager Donna Clark at dclark@gsnypenn.org. Adults interested in becoming volunteers should also contact Donna.
Cookie program ends May 31
The community can still help support the 2020 program, which concludes May 31. Funds raised stay local to help troops in a number of ways. Visit gsnypenn.org/cookiefinder to purchase or donate to Meals on Wheels, essential workers and first responders. If businesses wish to help girls sell remaining stock, contact Customer Care at 1-855-213-8555 or info@gsnypenn.org to be matched to a troop.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!