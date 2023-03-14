The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council is celebrating all things Girl Scouts—it’s Girl Scout Week! Commemorated every March, Girl Scout Week starts with Girl Scout Sunday, ends with Girl Scout Sabbath/Shabbat on a Saturday, and always includes Girl Scouts’ birthday on March 12.

Girl Scout Week 2023 runs March 12-18. The Girl Scout Movement celebrates its 111th birthday in 2023. March 12 commemorates the day in 1912 when founder Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization’s first 18 members in Savannah, Georgia.

Remaining days and activities:

March 15 - Spirit Day: Show your spirit by wearing your uniform or something Girl Scouts-branded today!

March 16 - Do a Good Turn Daily: Make the world a better place by performing an act of kindness or positivity throughout your day! Say thank you and express gratitude to someone today, too! Put a smile on their face.

March 17 - Explore the Outdoors & Girl Scout Jummah*: Find a new trail, learn a new skill, and leave a space better than you found it by cleaning up your local environment!

March 18 - Set a Goal Saturday & Girl Scout Sabbath/Shabbat*: Set a goal to achieve a big objective. Is it a Girl Scouts’ Journey, better grades, or mastering a new routine? Create a plan to make it happen!

*Whatever religion or non-religion you observe, take time today to connect with your beliefs and values and how they’re echoed in the Girl Scout Law. Then, learn about someone else’s faith, beliefs, and values in return.

Everyone can take part in Girl Scout Week—whether they’re a current Girl Scout, adult member, volunteer, alum, or friend of Girl Scouts. It’s easy! The council has also posted these suggested activities on its dedicated event page at gsnypenn.org/gsweek and Facebook page at facebook.com/gsnypenn.

Local Girl Scout news

Auburn Service Unit 401 collected donations of paper goods and cleaning supplies for Matthew House during their 2023 cookie season kickoff.

Weedsport Service Unit 404 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the formation of the very first local troop of Girl Scouts this year. On the 75th anniversary in 1998, the unit buried a time capsule at Weedsport Free Library. They plan to dig it up at 10 a.m. on May 20 — the date the first troop formed in 1923 — as part of the centennial celebration. All current members/families, alums, and former troop leaders from the unit are invited to attend. For more information, contact Deb Schwarting at 315.253.2982 or dschwarting@twcny.rr.com.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.