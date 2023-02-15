Making the world a better place is Girl Scout law, so it’s no surprise that Girl Scouts has a holiday dedicated to doing just that. Each Feb. 22, troops and service units across the NYPENN Pathways council (GSNYPENN) area locally and Girl Scouts nationwide celebrate World Thinking Day. It’s a day of international friendship and a time to stand up for causes that improve the lives of girls around the globe. The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, which Girl Scouts are part of, has celebrated World Thinking Day since 1926. Observed by 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across the globe, World Thinking Day has a different theme each year.

The theme for 2023 is “Our World, Our Peaceful Future: The Environment, Peace, and Security.” Across our region, GSNYPENN Girl Scouts will take part in World Thinking Day events where they’ll sample different cultures through a craft or snack and discover ways to protect communities and the environment by participating in activity stations. While the holiday itself is celebrated in February, the World Thinking Day Award can be earned by Girl Scouts any time of year. To earn their World Thinking Day Award in 2023, Girl Scouts will explore environmental problems and learn how they can work with nature to create a more peaceful and secure future for girls everywhere.

2023 cookie program underway

Locally, GSNYPENN’s 2023 cookie season runs through April 23 as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. The cookie program is the council’s largest annual fundraiser and all proceeds raised (after paying the baker) across its 26-county footprint stay local to support members and operations.

The cookie program provides invaluable business and leadership skill-building and experiences for girls and troops like service projects, troop travel, summer camp, badge work and more. Cookie varieties available locally this season are $5 per package and include Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores, Adventurefuls and new Raspberry Rally, the first cookie exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies (paper order card and/or Digital Cookie link) and place an order or visit GSNYPENN’s dedicated cookie page at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com to learn how you can support the program locally.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.