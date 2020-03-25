Alvarez: Local Girl Scouts celebrate World Thinking Day

On Feb. 22, Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across 150 countries celebrated World Thinking Day. Promoted by Girl Scouts of the USA and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), World Thinking Day originated in 1926 when delegates from around the globe met at Camp Edith Macy (now called Edith Macy Center) in Briarcliff Manor. They agreed the date would forever be known as a special day for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide. World Thinking Day 2020 celebrated the diversity, equity and inclusion reflected in this diverse global sisterhood. Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Troop 10029, from Skaneateles, presented on Greece and learned about Russia, the Dominican Republic, Italy and Brazil from their Girl Scout sisters in other Skaneateles area troops. The girls enjoyed games, food, crafts, culture and camaraderie.

March 20 intro to Girl Scouts program for homeschoolers

There is one more free, drop-in program for homeschoolers and their girls to meet with council staff to learn how Girl Scouts can support and enhance homeschool learning. Girl Scouts offers age-appropriate programs for girls in grades K-12 and ages 5-18. For more information, contact Community Recruitment Manager Donna Clark at dclark@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400 ext. 2312.

Daisy discovery

