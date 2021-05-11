Alvarez: Local Girl Scouts clean up on Earth Day

Local troops do their part for Earth Day

Girl Scouts from Service Unit 117 Jordan-Elbridge held a four-mile trash cleanup in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 24. They cleaned around their community at local schools, on the canal path (Main Street to Hamilton Road and the fire hall to Lock 51) and along Route 31.

Girl Scouts honors local volunteers

In honor of National Volunteer Month in April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized all 3,188 of the adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts. On April 22, GSNYPENN held its first-ever Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night. The gathering took place via Zoom on Girl Scout Leader’s Day, which honors adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors in partnership with girls. The week of April 25, the council posted online recognitions across its social media celebrating volunteers receiving 174 special awards and 170 year pins this member year. All awards will be hand-delivered across 26 counties to volunteers’ homes by membership support staff by the end of May.