Alvarez: Local Girl Scouts clean up on Earth Day

Local troops do their part for Earth Day
Girl Scouts from Service Unit 117 Jordan-Elbridge held a four-mile trash cleanup in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 24. They cleaned around their community at local schools, on the canal path (Main Street to Hamilton Road and the fire hall to Lock 51) and along Route 31.
Girl Scouts honors local volunteers
In honor of National Volunteer Month in April, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized all 3,188 of the adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts. On April 22, GSNYPENN held its first-ever Virtual Volunteer Appreciation Night. The gathering took place via Zoom on Girl Scout Leader’s Day, which honors adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors in partnership with girls. The week of April 25, the council posted online recognitions across its social media celebrating volunteers receiving 174 special awards and 170 year pins this member year. All awards will be hand-delivered across 26 counties to volunteers’ homes by membership support staff by the end of May.
“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts and make a direct impact on girls’ lives every day. They are in our communities delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and we can never thank them enough for all that they do. Their service to Girl Scouts has been especially important after the last year — living, working and volunteering through a pandemic. They’ve managed to keep our girls and troops ‘together while apart’ and that in itself is truly remarkable considering the circumstances. They’ve provided a sense of normalcy for girls during such a challenging time and for that we are forever grateful,” says Christina Verratti, director of membership support.
For those interested in volunteering, the council is hosting two hour-long virtual meetings, “5 Signs You Should Be A Troop Leader,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Staff and current leaders will help answer questions regarding time commitments, challenges and rewards, making it work and the leader support system. Register now at gsnypenn.org/5signsMay14 or gsnypenn.org/5signsMay16.
The following special recognitions were presented to local volunteers:
• President's Award (recognizes a service unit team that surpasses unit goals, resulting in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals): Service Unit 118 (Western Hills); Service Unit 425 (Caywasco)
• Appreciation Pins (recognizes a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area): Wendy Moore, of Locke; and Kathleen Wilde, of Union Springs
• Volunteer of Excellence (recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience): Christina Atkins, of Auburn; Erin Krell, of Auburn; Abigail Marnell, of Locke; Kristy Partridge, of Auburn; Melinda Sheppard, of Moravia; Lisa Westmiller, of Auburn; and Jessica Yurco, of Auburn
• Spirit Award (recognizes a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout Movement by diligently working behind the scenes): Katrina Baliva, of Union Springs; Charlene Stafford, of Port Byron; and Sandy Tratt, of Auburn
• Rising Star Award (recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact): Lauren Powers, of Locke; Lacasta Saville, of Scipio Center; Jenn Schenck, of Union Springs; and Cora Mae Williams, of Moravia
• Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin (recognizes an adult member for years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals)
- 25 years: Sharon Vitale, of Auburn
- 20 years: Michele Pyle, of Port Byron
- 15 years: Mary-Kay Hasenjager, of Aurora; Helen Pflueger, of Auburn; and Sandy Tratt, of Auburn
- 10 years: Stacy Curtis, of Auburn; and Daneille Tracy, of Union Springs
• Membership Numeral Guard (recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including girl and adult years)
- 45 years: Sheri Caspari, of Weedsport; and June Joseph, of Cato
- 40 years: Deborah Schwarting, of Weedsport
- 35 years: Christine Tracy, of Skaneateles
- 15 years: Brenda Bozeat, of Elbridge; Madeleine Grobelny, of Moravia; and Sydney Hasenjager, of Aurora
- 10 years: Janeen Long, of Marietta; and Sandra Fraleigh, of McLean
- Five years: Anna Fikes, of Jordan; Anna Gilmore, of Auburn; Alice Phillips, of Locke; and Jenn Schultz, of Marietta
Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.
Jaime Alvarez is senior director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.