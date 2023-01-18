Alvarez: Local Girl Scouts push back start of 2023 cookie season

Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has slightly delayed its season from a traditional early January to late March timeframe in hopes of helping mitigate last year’s mid-season challenges due to continued supply chain issues faced by its baker.

The 2023 season begins Jan. 31 and runs through April 23, as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. The program is also the council’s largest annual fundraiser. Locally, cookies remain priced at $5 per package.

Proceeds raised across GSNYPENN’s 26-county footprint stay local to support its members and operations. The cookie program provides both invaluable business and leadership skill-building and experiences for girls and troops like service projects, troop travel, summer camp, badge work and more.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated financial literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the cookie program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking and confident decision-making.

2023 GSNYPENN Girl Scout Cookie lineup, produced by Little Brownie Bakers:

Samoas: Crisp cookie coated with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and striped with dark chocolate

Tagalongs: Crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate

Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling

Lemon-Ups: Lemon cookie with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs like “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator," among eight phrases that bring Girl Scouting to life

Thin Mints: Crisp wafer cookie covered in chocolate coating made with natural oil of peppermint, vegan, No. 1 selling variety nationwide

Toffee-tastic: Gluten-free, rich buttery cookie with crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils: Traditional shortbread cookie, and the oldest variety still produced today

Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling

Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt

Raspberry Rally (new!): Thin crispy cookie, “sister” to beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolate coating (first cookie exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only)

This season, the brand-new Raspberry Rally is being offered by Girl Scouts exclusively through digital channels for direct shipment only, further enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.

How to purchase cookies from GSNYPENN Girl Scouts

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies (paper order card and/or Digital Cookie ordering link) beginning Jan. 31.

Visit GSNYPENN’s dedicated cookie page at buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com for ongoing updates on how you can support the program locally.

Beginning Feb. 27, cookie lovers can purchase cookies for direct shipment to their homes by entering their zip code in the Cookie Finder on the above page to find local troop ordering links.

From April 1 to April 23, they can also use the Cookie Finder to locate booths to purchase cookies in person.

Consumers can also donate cookie purchases to assist community partners. This year’s GSNYPENN Sweet Support Gift of Caring partners are the Food Bank of Central New York and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The community may contact the council for assistance connecting to troops selling cookies by calling (315) 698-9400 or (800) 943-4414, emailing info@gsnypenn.org or using the Let's Chat pop-up at gsnypenn.org during business hours.

Girl Scouts serves girls in K-12. Annual membership is just $25 and financial assistance is available. To start her adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible for girls in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.