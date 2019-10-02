As families look for extracurricular programs for their girls this school year, consider joining Girl Scouts! The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council offers girls in grades K-12 the opportunity to try new things, take on challenges and build community through countless hands-on experiences. Research shows that girls who are Girl Scouts thrive in five important ways: developing a strong sense of self; displaying positive values; seeking challenges and learning from setbacks; forming and maintaining healthy relationships; and learning to identify and solve problems in their community. Girl Scouting help girls take the lead in their lives — and the world!
Girls are prepared for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success because Girl Scouts is not just an activity — it’s an experience! Want to get your girl involved? A new troop for girls in grades K-5 is forming in the Southern Cayuga Central School District’s Emily Howland Elementary School. Other opportunities are available for girls in K-12 across the region. Want to become an adult volunteer? Girl Scouts is always looking for caring adults and Girl Scout alums who want to guide and mentor girls and help them develop skills and confidence to last a lifetime. Contact GSNYPENN Community Recruitment Manager Donna Clark for further information about this new troop, forming a troop or how to register a girl and/or adult volunteer: (315) 698-9400 ext. 2312 or dclark@gsnypenn.org.
Troops in the Auburn Service Unit invite area Girl Scouts to take part in a Catholic Scouting Retreat on Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Alphonsus Church in conjunction with the Diocese of Rochester. The event runs from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs just $10 per girl, with lunch provided. This fun, faith-filled day for all Girl Scouts will prepare girls working towards the My Promise/My Faith pin and any religious emblems or patches. Check-in begins at 9:45 a.m. in the parish center with holy Mass at 10:15 a.m. in the church, followed by a workshop and lunch. Parents/caregivers and families are invited for Mass. Religious emblem workbooks will be available for review and/or purchase. Girl Scouts who complete their workbooks and emblem requirements will be invited to a pinning ceremony in Rochester in February. Register for the retreat by calling or emailing Mark Capellazzi, project coordinator for youth ministry, at (585) 328-3228 ext. 1375 or mark.capellazzi@dor.org.
Girl Scouts serves girls in grade K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.