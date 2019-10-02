What began in a Manhattan brownstone 100 years ago has come a long way since then.
New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls celebrates its centennial this year. The institution, which currently has around 800 students and offers degrees in chiropractic and other fields of health care, hosted homecoming events for the centennial Sept. 19-22. Smaller celebrations have also been held throughout the year.
Dr. Michael Mestan, the college's president, said the institution was founded by Dr. Frank Dean as the Columbia Institute of Chiropractic in New York City in 1919. After running out of space in the brownstone due to a burgeoning student population, Mestan said, the college relocated to Long Island in the early 1970s. The school changed its name to its current moniker in 1978.
Eventually, the school once again ran out of space due to rising enrollment and, in 1991, bought the campus of the abandoned small liberal arts institution Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, where it has remained to this day. Mestan said that 300-mile move is a unique part of the college's history.
"The odds were we would not make it as a commuter school, but not only did we survive, we thrived. When we moved here, our enrollment blossomed further," he said.
In the 2000s, the college expanded its programming beyond chiropractic in order to offer degrees in fields such as human anatomy and diagnostic imaging. Mestan said around 600 students are in the chiropractic program and around 200 are in the other programs, though two of them are strictly online.
Mestan, who has been president for two years and joined the institution as a faculty member in 2002, said he is thrilled to be at a college with a long history. It shows how far the college has come, he added, due to the dedication of faculty, staff, students and alumni.
"You certainly get to draw upon a lot of heritage and culture to look to the future. Every college has its own history and culture. We have a very unique one and in order for us to look forward we have to embrace our legacy, the good and the bad and all those things," he said.
Mestan said health care has changed over the years, and the chiropractic field has grown into "an evidence-based practice." The college also touts itself as being patient-centered, and so it always looks toward what evidence suggests is best for patients, as well as what's useful and cost-effective.
The college has also been shifting toward integrative health care, Mestan said, implementing a wide variety of practices and expertise to serve patients.
You have free articles remaining.
While the college has been celebrating its past, it is also looking to the future. Mestan said the college is in the first year of a multi-year strategic plan. The institution is looking at future branding possibilities, including the college's name, and creating a 10-year academic plan to "analyze the need for other types of health care programs that we could offer here on campus," including fields apart from chiropractic, Mestan said. Though the college has thrived, he said it has faced challenges with its name. He believes it implies the college offers a limited field of programming instead of the many different degrees it provides.
Notable college alumni include Dr. Josh Kollmann, team chiropractor for the Carolina Panthers and member of the PGA Tour sports medicine staff; Dr. Karyn Marshall, winner of the first women's world championship in weightlifting in 1987, member of the USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame and the International Weightlifting Hall of Fame; and Dr. Jack Barnathan, creator of the National Symposium on Natural Fitness, recipient of the U.S. Presidential Certificate of Merit and board member of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness.
Other alumni include Dr. John Rosa, author and consultant to the White House and law enforcement regarding the opioid crisis; Dan Dominguez, team acupuncturist for the Buffalo Bills; and Curtis Bell, director of sports performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Colleen Brennan-Barry, the college's vice president of marketing and communications, said nine out of the 20 licensed chiropractors in Cayuga County are alumni of the college as well.
Dr. Ryan Barker, a graduate of the Southern Cayuga Central School District, went on to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic from the college in 2010, as well as master's degrees in applied clinical nutrition and human anatomy and physiology instruction. Now a licensed chiropractor in Oswego who also teaches anatomy and physiology at SUNY Oswego, Barker was among the alumni who attended the centennial homecoming in September. He said he has fond memories of forging relationships with classmates, colleagues and staff. He participated in a work study program for the college's alumni office, he said, which allowed him to get to know staff members and develop working relationships. Barker said the institution had a big impact on his career and life.
"Certainly it was the background that I needed to develop the career that I have and I practice in every day, so they gave me the solid foundation and the base for what I needed to be able to carry out in the working world," he said. "And certainly that strong medical background that they provide gives me the ability to integrate my practice life with the surrounding medical community."
Barker said he still keeps in touch with people at the college, and added that an event where alumni had dinner with current students was a highlight of the homecoming for him. He said one of the major factors that drives him to keep attending events at the college is the students and the future of the profession. Just as Barker created professional relationships while he was at the college, he said, he wants to foster those same types of relationships with the current generation of students.
"It's a beautiful working environment where you're hoping to be able spend time with the students and help them transition into a practice life so they're more successful and so the profession becomes more successful," he said.
Barker said the college means a lot to him.
"I've put a lot of time and energy and a lot of my life into it," he said. "And it's really given me the career that I have today."