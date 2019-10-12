It’s difficult to express in such a small space how appreciative we are for the amazing support the community showed the 2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s—Syracuse, NY. In total, nearly 1,500 people participated in the Walk on Sept. 29, and helped us raise more than $223,000 to support Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Though the 2019 event has passed, fundraising continues through the end of the year at alz.org/walk.This year’s Walk helped bring us another step closer to a cure, while ensuring that families touched by this disease have access to high-quality programs and support. To our corporate sponsors, participants and our fellow planning committee members, we thank you from the bottoms of our hearts.
THANK YOU
Alzheimer's walk organizers thank community for support
- Matthew Hunt and Cathy Piston Special to The Citizen
-
