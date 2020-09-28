Alzheimer's Association CNY Chapter offering online programs

The Alzheimer's Association Central New York Chapter is offering several of its education programs for free online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are available on desktop or portable computers, or mobile devices, and include topics like the signs of Alzheimer's, caregiving, legal and financial planning, and more.

“The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said the chapter's CEO, Catherine James, in a news release. “Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”