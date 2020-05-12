Alzheimer's Association: Connecting through activities during COVID-19

The Alzheimer’s Association suggests planning simple activities and establishing a daily routine. Activities provide purpose and meaning, James says, as well as a means to strengthen the bond between the person living with the disease and the caregiver.

“Activities do not need to be elaborate. It can be a simple game of cards or a jigsaw puzzle, or something routine like setting the table or folding clothes. The important part for caregivers to remember is to be patient and provide guidance. This is an opportunity to do something together and take your mind off of what’s happening in the world around you,” James said.

Structuring the activity to the abilities and interests of the person living with the disease is also important, said Kristen Campbell, director of programs and services for the chapter.

“If the person didn’t enjoy doing crossword puzzles before, they may not look forward to doing them now,” she said. “And if they did, maybe start with easier puzzles before tackling The New York Times Sunday puzzle.”

James and Campbell both said the most important part of any activity is the sense of accomplishment; the person completing the task should walk away feeling as if they were helpful.