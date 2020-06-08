Alzheimer's Association: Consider financial impact of dementia during tax season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The impact of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias goes far beyond health. The costs associated with Alzheimer’s can be staggering for families, with average out-of-pocket costs for health care and long-term care services not covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance exceeding $10,000 annually.

With people living with Alzheimer’s, on average, four to eight years after a diagnosis — and many longer — disease-related costs can jeopardize a family’s financial security. Many families and caregivers must make enormous personal and financial sacrifices and major changes to their spending or saving. An Alzheimer’s Association report found 48% of care contributors must cut back on their own expenses — including basic necessities like food, transportation and medical care — to afford dementia-related care, while others must draw from their own savings or retirement funds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government and New York state have extended the deadline to file income taxes to July 15. The Alzheimer’s Association suggests using this extended period of time to review your records to find means of offsetting the financial toll of the disease for 2020, if you have yet to file, and begin preparing for 2021.