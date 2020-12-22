Alzheimer's Association: Holiday tips for dementia caregivers during COVID-19

• Cross talk or simultaneous conversations can be challenging for people living with dementia, so consider this when planning.

If you choose to include older adults in an in-person holiday gathering, it is critical to weigh the risks to their health. Even when precautions are taken, close contact with anyone outside of your household increases the risk of spreading COVID-19. Please consider the following if you choose to include older adults in a face-to-face gathering:

• Do not attend or host a gathering if you have been (or think you have been) exposed to COVID-19.

• Ask attendees to avoid or strictly limit contact with others for 14 days prior to your gathering.

• Host the event outside, if possible.

• Ask attendees to wash or sanitize their hands regularly, wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance between one another.

• Shorten the duration of the event or limit the amount of time older adults will be in attendance.

• Avoid hugging, handshakes and close contact of any kind.

• Limit the number of people at the event.