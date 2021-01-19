Alzheimer's Association: Recognizing the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s

Recognizing and taking steps to address the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias can be extremely challenging — especially in the early stages. It’s easy and common to dismiss cognitive changes in oneself or a family member as “normal aging.”

“Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging,” said Katrina VanFleet, chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “With normal aging, you may forget where you parked your car — that happens to all of us. But if you get in your car and get lost coming home — that’s not normal."

Alzheimer’s is a fatal progressive disease that attacks the brain, killing nerve cells and tissue, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan and ultimately function. Today, more than 5 million Americans, including 410,000 people in New York, are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, that number is projected to skyrocket to nearly 14 million.

To help families identify signs early on, the Alzheimer’s Association offers "10 Warning Signs and Symptoms," a list of some common signs that can be early symptoms of Alzheimer’s or other dementias: