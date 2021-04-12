Alzheimer's communication subject of virtual program

The Alzheimer's Association will present a virtual education program by author Catherine Cominsky (pen name Kate Hanley), "Effective Communication Strategies," from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Cominsky is the author of two books on dementia. Her program will examine how people living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias communicate with caregivers, particularly when their cognition or language are impacted. Participants will learn about decoding verbal and behavioral messages, as well as strategies to help connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

The one-hour program will be followed by a 30-minute discussion of overcoming challenges related to dementia behavior and communication from the perspective of a daughter caring for her mother.

The program is free and open to the public. The first 50 registrants will receive a copy of Cominsky's book "Breakfast Memories."

For more information, or to register, call (800) 272-3900 or visit bit.ly/alzhanley.

