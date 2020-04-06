Alzheimer's support groups, Auburn urology office go online during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Alzheimer's Association Central New York chapter has transitioned its support groups from in-person to remote using telephone or online meeting services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups are open to all caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or other dementia. The groups that would have met at 2 p.m. April 30 at Grace Chapel in Skaneateles and at 2 p.m. May 7 at SS. Peter & John Episcopal Church in Auburn will still meet remotely.

"The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, CEO of the chapter, in a news release. "Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”

For more information, or instructions on joining a group, call (315) 472-4201 and dial extension No. 228 at the prompt.

