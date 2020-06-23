Alzheimer's support groups in Auburn, Skaneateles going remote
Alzheimer's support groups in Auburn, Skaneateles going remote

The Alzheimer's Association Central New York chapter has transitioned its support groups from in-person to remote using telephone or online meeting services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups are free and open to all caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or other dementia.

"The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term,” said Catherine James, CEO of the chapter, in a news release. "Alzheimer’s Association operations will continue, and we will re-evaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and resume in person engagements as soon as we are able, based on public health guidelines.”

The group that regularly meets at The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John in Auburn will meet at 2 p.m. Thursdays, July 2 and Aug. 6, and the group that regularly meets at Grace Chapel in Skaneateles will meet at 2 p.m. Thursdays, July 30 and Aug. 27.

For more information, or instructions on joining a group, call (315) 472-4201 and dial extension No. 228 at the prompt. 

