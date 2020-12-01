Angotti: The foundation of classical education

At the center of classical education are standards of teaching excellence, curriculum and discipline. It takes stock in the “tried and true,” rather than in the latest fads found in our current nation’s schools. Classical education knows career and college readiness are merely byproducts of education and not the totality. The goal is virtuous young adults who do not live with historical or cultural amnesia, but instead are immersed in the legacy they inherited, and are therefore much more likely to value it. They are gifted with a sense of who they are in the context of human history. Classical education aims for students to know the story of our country, and to read and write with facility. It believes that young graduates who are able to use their knowledge of the past to make good decisions in the present and plan wisely for the future will be in high demand. These are the puzzle pieces to the building of a beautiful landscape and a flourishing country.