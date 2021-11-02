Aaron A. Robinson

Jan. 13, 1980 - Oct. 26, 2021

AUBURN — Aaron A. Robinson, 41, of Auburn passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at his home. Born in San Diego, CA on Jan. 13, 1980, Aaron is the son of Robert and Valerie Robinson.

He was employed in Tech Support with Hill-Rom of Skaneateles. Aaron enjoyed watching movies, online gaming and was very caring toward children and animals. He was very active in his church, leading and teaching during services.

In addition to his loving parents, Aaron is survived by his very good friend, Casey Covington and her fiance, Jerry Wiggins; as well as Casey's son Braeden, whom he adored.

Per Aaron's request, there are no services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.