Aaron L. Wilson

Aaron L. Wilson, 90, our Father, passed away February 19, 2023 on his beloved wife's Lila Mae's 88th Birthday.

Aaron loved being in his garage working on everyone's lawn mowers and getting greasy. Visiting with his buddies that stopped by for coffee and a chat.

He has predeceased by his wife, Lila Mae Stoneburg Wilson of 68 years; his parents Eugene and Julia Kilmer Wilson; also, siblings and granddaughter, Heather Traver.

Survived by his children Randy (Belinda), Greg (Jeanine), Michele (Joe), and Rachele; grandchildren Randi Lee (Jarred), Joe (Mellissa), Kaycee (Terrell), Melissa (Nick); great-grandchildren Joey, Jordyn, Jaime, Rory, Anna, Emma and Blake.

Family and friends are invited on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. with funeral Services to follow at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

In lieu of flowers contribution to the Port Byron Fire Dept., P.O. Box 367 Port Byron, NY 13140.