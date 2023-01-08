Abbey Pas'cal Cottrill
HAZLETON, PA - Abbey Pas'cal Cottrill, 29, of Hazleton, PA, formerly of Skaneateles, NY passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She is the daughter of Mark Cottrill and Kelly and Tucker Doelger.
Our Abbey loved big, like "ALL IN" big and with her big beautiful eyes wide open she saw it all. She was the melody and the music, the mirror in the song and if you knew her, you knew all of her. Our Abbey was honest and unapologetically imperfect and that is why she connected with and was truly loved by so many. Our Abbey was a healer. Through her own trials and her true heart, she found a way to heal herself and as many people around her as she could.
Abbey, a renowned risk taker moved through this world with the courage and adventurous spirit that most of us could only imagine. Absolutely fearless but with the proverbial "heart of gold" her candle, though brief, burned brighter than all.
She will be deeply missed by her fiance, Niyonna Thompson of Philadelphia, PA; her sister, Jessi Cottrill; her brothers Kyle Cottrill and Kristoff Doelger; her maternal grandparents, John E. and Patricia A. Pascal of Skaneateles; and her paternal grandparents, Earl and Sally Bozeat of Fort Pierce, FL. Numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.