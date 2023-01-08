Abbey Pas'cal Cottrill

Our Abbey loved big, like "ALL IN" big and with her big beautiful eyes wide open she saw it all. She was the melody and the music, the mirror in the song and if you knew her, you knew all of her. Our Abbey was honest and unapologetically imperfect and that is why she connected with and was truly loved by so many. Our Abbey was a healer. Through her own trials and her true heart, she found a way to heal herself and as many people around her as she could.