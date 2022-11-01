 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN — Abbie Session, 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 28, 2022. Abbie was born in Sanford, FL to the late Henry and Georgia Williams Mitchell.

She retired from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department as a corrections deputy.

Abbie is survived by her loving children: Bernadine Miller, Letha Mitchell, Rocky Session, Eric Session, Tyrone Session and Allen Session II; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her granddaughter Courtney Hennigan and grandson Ian Miller for their support.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the girls at CenterWell, who provided excellent care and support and also to Helping Hands Transportation.

There will be calling hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Immediately followed with a family and friends gathering at 6939 North Division St. Abbie will have a private burial.

