Adam E. 'Eddie' Luziani

Sept. 12, 1926 - March 10, 2023

AUBURN — Adam E. "Eddie" Luziani, 96, of Auburn, passed away on March 10, 2023, with his family by his side. Born on Sept. 12, 1926, he was the son of the late Paul and Carmella (Scarpetta) Luziani.

He was predeceased by his wife, Florence (Lombardo) in 1996 and son-in-law, Thomas Hoff.

Adam graduated from West High School, Auburn, NY in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Army that year. Adam served his country honorably with the U.S. Army's First Cavalry Division Signal Corps during World War II in the Pacific/Philippine Islands Campaign. He participated in the liberation of Manila and after the Japanese surrender, as a member of the American Occupation Force until his honorable discharge in 1947.

Adam worked for the American Locomotive Co. (ALCO) from 1957 to 2005 as a machinist, night supervisor and after retirement as a Nnight security guard. He also drove school bus part time for St. Francis of Assisi School and the Auburn City school district for 20 years.

He was a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills, NY Yankees and Syracuse University basketball. Adam enjoyed family BBQs and breakfast at local diners. He was particularly fond of his riding lawn mower with which he proudly maintained his yard, was an avid golf player and had high hopes with scratch off lottery tickets.

Affectionately known as "Papa", he will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbors.

Adam is survived by sons: Paul (Karen) and Michael (Deborah); daughters: Rosanne Heit, Mary (Dawn) and Annie Hoff (Rich Guzalak); a sister, Rose Luziani; seven grandchildren: Sara Heit, Katie Hoff, Alisha (Connor) Entenmann, Christina (Cody) Hoose, Rachel Luziani, Michelle (Edward) Gamlen and Julie (Larry) Merrithew; five great-grandchildren: Nico Entenmann, Jameson Hoose, Noah Thomas, Cassidy Gamlen and Avery Miller; one great-great grandchild, Nevaeh Dooley; and many nieces and nephews.

The Luziani family would like to express our utmost gratitude to Dr. Rama Godishala for the expert care he has given Adam the past 30 years. He had a special place in our father's heart.

We would also like to thank The Commons at St. Anthony for accommodating our family and helping Adam peacefully through his final days.

The Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Per our father's request, there will be no calling hours and services will be held privately. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations in Adam's name can be made to: Cayuga County Veterans Services Relief Fund, 95 Genesee St., 3rd Floor, Auburn, NY 13021.