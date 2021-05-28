Adam Joseph Tanner
AUBURN — Adam Joseph Tanner, 42, of Cottage Street, Auburn passed away at his home on May 21, 2021. Born in Auburn, he was the son of Jamie Tanner and Gale (Green) Ciampi.
Adam's interests and talents were many, and he made the most of life, wherever it led him. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1996. Blessed with the gifts of expressing himself through his art and his irreplaceable ability to make people laugh; everyone who knew him was forever touched by his awesome personality, comedic nature and huge heart filled with love. His artistic abilities shined through his life's work and passion in glass working. His employment included McQuay and several food establishments where he shared his love and skill for cooking. Above all, he enjoyed being a father to his son, a role he filled easily with his remarkable gift for entertaining children. He lived life to the fullest and was a friend to all.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gale (James) Ciampi; his son, Travis Michael Mendez; mother of his son, Laura Mendez; step grandmother, Nancy Ciampi; siblings: Rachel (Rowland) Stanton, Noel Rowland, Kristi Stillwell, Carrie Ciampi, Anthony Ciampi, Heather (Ciampi) Lenton; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and countless valued friends he's gathered along the way. He was predeceased by his father, his maternal and paternal grandparents and several other extended family members.
A private family service will be held at Langham Funeral Home. A memorial gathering at the Hilton Garden Inn, Auburn will be held June 3, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. where friends and extended family are invited to join in celebrating Adam's life.
Burial will be at the convenience of family in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga.
Contributions may be made to the Unity House, https://www.unityhouse.com/donate.html in memory of Adam. If you wish to leave a condolence please visit Langhamfuneralhomllc.com.