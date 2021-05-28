Adam Joseph Tanner

Adam's interests and talents were many, and he made the most of life, wherever it led him. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1996. Blessed with the gifts of expressing himself through his art and his irreplaceable ability to make people laugh; everyone who knew him was forever touched by his awesome personality, comedic nature and huge heart filled with love. His artistic abilities shined through his life's work and passion in glass working. His employment included McQuay and several food establishments where he shared his love and skill for cooking. Above all, he enjoyed being a father to his son, a role he filled easily with his remarkable gift for entertaining children. He lived life to the fullest and was a friend to all.