Adam M. Wertman
Nov. 2, 1979 — Aug. 15, 2020
VICTORSVILLE, Calif. — Adam M. Wertman, 40, passed away Aug. 15, 2020 in Victorsville, Calif. He was born in Geneva, N.Y. He was a devoted son of Barbara Wertman (White). He was a loving brother to Angela Gray (Wertman) and Eric Santiago (Wertman).
Adam was a cross country truck driver, which he loved to do because he was able to travel. He was a talented artist who loved to gift pictures and homemade cards to his loved ones. He was also working on his tattooing skills. Adam loved the outdoors and country music. In his spare time Adam could be found spending time with loved ones, helping those in need and making everyone laugh. He loved fiercely and was protective of everyone he cared about.
In addition to his mother and siblings, Adam is survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy Santiago; grandmother, Jule White; uncles, Brian and Donald White, close family, Marque and Carol Lundgren, multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of services his family and friends are releasing lanterns to honor his memory.
