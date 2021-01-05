Adelbert J. Weigand, Jr.

Dec. 23, 1965 - Dec. 31, 2020

PORT BYRON — Adelbert J. Weigand, Jr., 55, of Port Byron passed away Dec. 31, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Weigand was born in Auburn on Dec. 23, 1965 to Ruth VanNostrand and the late Adelbert J. Weigand, Sr.

Del was and avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed spending much of his time at the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club.

Adelbert is survived by his mother, Ruth VanNostrand; his siblings, John Weigand, Virginia Rooker, Sharon Pallick, Lorraine Vega, Douglas Weigand, Eleanor Loomer, Russell Weigand; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his father, Adelbert Sr., Del was predeceased by his brother, Donald Weigand.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 10 a.m to noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A service will immediately follow calling hours at noon with interment in Belle Isle Cemetery, Warners, NY.

Contributions in Del's memory may be made to the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.