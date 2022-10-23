Adele Ullman

AUBURN - Adele Ullman, 94, of Auburn, passed away on October 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Adele was the daughter of the late Charles and May (Kamps) Becker. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, St. Albans, NY and Brownes Business School, Jamaica, NY.

She worked for the Tea Council of U.S.A., Inc. She was an Executive Administrative Assistant at Marriott International, Inc. and Marriott Vacation Club in Washington, DC, until her retirement.

Adele was an avid Washington Redskins fan, attending many games over the years. She more recently became a Buffalo Bills fan once she moved to this area.

Adele is survived by her sister, Betty Coombs; her niece, Ellen (Jeff) DiSanto; her nephews Gary (Jill) Wilson, Robert (Mary) Wilson, Michael Coombs, Mark (Elizabeth) Coombs and Ron (Laura) Coombs; along with many great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces. In addition to her parents, Adele was predeceased by her husband, Tad Ullman in 1983 and her sister, Eleanor Wilson.

Adele's family would like to extend a special thank you to her "girls", the many aides who helped her over the years and provided her with excellent care and companionship.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time. Donations in Adele's memory may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect Street, Auburn NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.