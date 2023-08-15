Oct. 1, 1928 - Aug. 6, 2023

LYNCHBURG, VA - Agnes Julia (Dawson) Carr, 94, went to her heavenly home with her Lord on August 6, 2023. Agnes was born October 1, 1928 to Philip and Gertrude (VanDeusen) Dawson.

Agnes was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth (Bob) Mills; brother, Robert (Doris) Dawson; and sister-in-law, Ruth (Dick) Dutcher. She is survived by her loving husband, William, of 71 years; her children Sharon (Paul) Schroth of Evington, VA, Katherine (Roger) Stewart of Unadilla, NY and Don (Liza Lamb) Carr of Manlius, NY; eight grandchildren, Tucker Schroth, Marianna Schroth, Tim (Karen) Stewart, Jessica (Bud) Leizear, Jennifer (Brian) Schmoyer, Marc (Lacy) Stewart, Greg (Amaris) Stewart, and Evan Carr; eleven great-grandchildren, Joshua and Mitchell Stewart, Johnathan Leizear, Jameson and Silas Schmoyer, Jolene, Lincoln, Michael and Thomas Stewart, and Mason and Isabel Stewart.

Agnes graduated from Port Byron, NY, Central School and Auburn Business School majoring in Accounting.

She was an active member of Port Byron Methodist Church, Morrisville, NY, Community Church and Port Charlotte, FL, Presbyterian Church.

In the 1970s, she and three other women started the Madison County, NY, Office for the Aging. Agnes very much enjoyed this work in providing services for the elderly that could make a difference in their lives. In 1984 she was the recipient of the Morrisville Rotary "Roses for the Living" Award.

For their retirement years, Agnes and Bill spent winters in Port Charlotte, FL returning to Morrisville, NY for the remainder of the year.

In 2017 they moved to Lynchburg, VA to live in closer proximity to their oldest daughter. Agnes felt blessed beyond measure to have experienced a life filled with family, valuable friendships and wonderful opportunities.

Agnes and Bill's plan is to have a joint memorial service for them both in Morrisville, NY after Bill's passing. There will be a small service for Agnes with their Liberty Ridge Senior Community.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Madison County Office for the Aging, 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032.