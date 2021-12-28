Agnes M. (Neville) Powers

July 1, 1927 - Dec. 24, 2021

SCIPIO — Agnes Powers, 94, of Scipio, NY, passed away at her home on Dec. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 1, 1927 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Mabel (Casey) and Joe Neville, and she was a graduate of Groton High School.

Agnes is survived by three of her children: Mary Napier (Steven), Teresa Radcliffe (Karl), and Florence Clark (Dan); she is also survived by her grandchildren: Marty Napier (Michelle), Brandy Shea (Dave), Harmony Pidlypchak (David), Jessica Radcliffe, Katrina Grabosky (William), Zachary Hargett (Erin), Hillary Hargett, Alexander Clark, Logan Clark (Stephanie- Fiance), Jeffrey Clark (Tara), and Daniel Clark (Brianon). You could find her seated somewhere at all of their events. She has 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her loving sisters: Patricia Ellis and Nancy Chase, goddaughter and best friend also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 39 years, Thomas M. Powers; children, Thomas "Doc" and George Powers, Marie Clark and Ellen Hargett; and her brothers, T. Bernard, Robert, and Francis Neville.

Agnes was a devoted member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community. She was known as a faithful, caring person, and her door was always open for friends and family. She worked in Scipio for 36 years as a Postal Clerk. She loved to travel and visit people and places. She always enjoyed a good card game. She has been a member of the Scipio Fire Ladies Auxiliary for several years. She loved where she lived and participated in the Scipio Community.

The family would like to thank her neighbors, who were always there for her, especially Zirbels. She lived a long, happy life and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church in Moravia. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Masks will be required at both the church and funeral home. Spring interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Bernard's Cemetery Fund, c/o Good Shepherd Catholic Community, PO Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home.